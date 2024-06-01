In Vinnytsia region, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility

In the Vinnytsia region, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility. This was announced by the head of the Vinnytsia RMA Sergey Borzov, reports UNN.

Details

In Vinnytsia region, as a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed enemy drone, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility wrote Borzov

According to him, there were no injuries. Specialized services are working at the fire site.

Explosions were heard in Vinnytsia