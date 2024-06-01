ukenru
June 1: World Milk Day, New Year's promise confirmation day

June 1: World Milk Day, New Year's promise confirmation day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107741 views

Today, on the first of June, many countries hold events on the occasion of World Milk Day. The world produces about 700 million tons of drinking milk every year. Milk and dairy products are consumed daily by about six billion people.

Today, on the first of June, many countries hold events on the occasion of World Milk Day, writes UNN.

The world produces  about 700 million tons of drinking milk annually. About six billion people consume milk and dairy products every day

Finland has the highest per capita consumption of dairy products, while China has the lowest.

The composition of milk includes about 250 components, including full-fledged proteins, fats and carbohydrates, minerals and other biologically active substances that have a high degree of assimilation and have a positive effect on the human body.

Also, the first of June is a kind of reminder that you need to implement your plans, because today is the day of confirmation of the New Year's promise

The event is a reminder that making decisions is not enough, and you also need to follow their implementation. On the day of confirmation of the New Year's promise, people are encouraged to review their decisions and lists of promises and make the necessary adjustments to help achieve their goals.

Since 2012, World Parents ' Day has been celebrated for the first time, which is designed to emphasize the role of the family in the formation of universal values. Only if both parents are present can the family provide the younger generation with a harmonious development built on Love and mutual respect.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr Justin, who was born at the beginning of the second century.

Justin was not just a guide and theologian, but also one of the first Christian philosophers.

According to legend, Justin and his disciples were executed in Rome for refusing to renounce their faith in the Lord.

Name days of the first of June are celebrated by Evgeny, Pavel, Kristina.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

