Austria may participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Minister of Defense

In Austria, they do not rule out the possible participation of their military in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. This was stated in an interview with the German publication Die Welt by the Federal Minister of Defense of Austria, Claudia Tanner, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, for six decades the Austrian armed forces have shown that they are fully prepared and able to participate in powerful international missions.

In the specific case of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, it will depend on the exact nature of the mandate, what opportunities may arise for our deployment, and whether our participation is needed at all. But I do not rule out that we will participate in peacekeeping activities in Ukraine if it comes to that - said Tanner.

At the same time, she clarified that Austria is not currently participating in the ongoing negotiations of the "coalition of the willing" led by Great Britain and France.

"We support Ukraine financially and humanitarianly. And, of course, we would be ready to help provide support in accordance with Article 42.7 to an EU partner that has been attacked," the Austrian Minister of Defense explained.

Recall

Recently, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker proposed to move peace negotiations on the war in Ukraine to Vienna. Kyiv is still hesitant due to Austria's neutrality.

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over DKK 4 billion