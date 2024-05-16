Dismembered and tried to burn: a Ukrainian was brutally murdered on a farm in Poland

In the Polish city of Rokiciny, a Ukrainian citizen was brutally murdered at an agricultural enterprise and his body was burned in an outbuilding. The man was 48 years old. This was reported by the Polish edition Fakt.pl, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, on the night of May 12, a fire broke out on a farm in the Polish town of Rokiciny.

"The flames engulfed the outbuilding. Firefighters soon arrived and extinguished the fire. Then a horrific discovery was made - the body of a Ukrainian man who had been dismembered, most likely with an ax. Investigators found a number of traces and material evidence at the crime scene, which allowed them to detain the suspects," the newspaper writes.

On the same day, three people were detained for the murder. Two men, aged 37 and 34, were charged with murder with particular cruelty.

"During the investigation, police found that the suspects did not act alone. The third person detained by the police, a 35-year-old woman, was charged with failure to provide assistance to a person whose life or health was in danger and concealing the traces of the crime," the publication adds.

All suspects were temporarily detained for three months. The men face life imprisonment, and the woman faces up to five years in prison. The motives for this brutal crime are still unknown.