One of the most expensive in the world: John Lennon's guitar sold at auction for almost 2.9 million

John Lennon's guitar was sold at auction for almost $2.9 million.This is the most expensive lot in the history of the British band Beatles. UNN writes about this with reference to the auction house Julienʼs Auctions.



It is known that the guitar called Hootenanny was considered missing for 50 years. John Lennon and George Harrison used the instrument while recording The Beatles '" Help!"(1965) and" Rubber Soul " (1965).

John Lennon purchased the guitar in late 1964 and made his debut with it while recording "Help!". There he was photographed with a tool.

In late 1965, John Lennon gave the guitar to Gordon Woler of the musical duo Peter & Gordon, for whom Lennon and McCartney wrote songs. Waller later handed the guitar over to his manager, who took it home, threw it in the attic, and didn't even think about it for decades.

(...) final bid of USD 2,857,500 (...), cemented the place of the Framus Hootenanny as the fifth most expensive guitar ever sold - stated in the auction house.

