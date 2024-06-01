WSJ found out how the French authorities reacted to sending military personnel to Ukraine

The French authorities consider it a logical step to train Ukrainian servicemen on the ground, in their country, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing a source familiar with the negotiations on this issue, writes UNN.

Details

At the same time, Paris considers sending military instructors to Ukraine as a violation of taboos, the newspaper's source stressed.

Earlier , the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the party of ex-President Petro Poroshenko "European solidarity" Alexey Goncharenko said that the first group of instructors from France will arrive in Ukraine in the near future.

French Defense Ministry does not confirm sending its instructors to Ukraine