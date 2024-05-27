French Defense Ministry does not confirm sending its instructors to Ukraine

The French Ministry of Defense has not confirmed the information about sending its military instructors to Ukraine. This is stated in the response of the French Ministry of Defense in response to a request from the AFP agency, UNN reports .

Details

Training on Ukrainian soil is one of the projects discussed after the conference in support of Ukraine convened by French President Emmanuel Macron on February 26. Like all the projects discussed on this occasion, it continues to be a subject of work with Ukrainians the message says.

The agency added that they are studying the needs of the Armed Forces to make cooperation more effective.

Context

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that French instructors would soon visit Ukrainian training centers and familiarize themselves with their infrastructure and personnel.

France to send instructors to Ukraine to train military - Syrsky