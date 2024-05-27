France to send instructors to Ukraine to train military - Syrsky

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 70055 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139007 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144104 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237997 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171454 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163462 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147780 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219122 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112943 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205733 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 67204 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109649 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 50147 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105372 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 47475 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238002 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219126 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205736 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231813 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219016 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 5173 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 13796 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105367 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109646 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158295 views
France to send instructors to Ukraine to train military - Syrsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20961 views

France will send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian security forces, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said after meeting with the French Defense Minister.

France will send instructors to Ukraine to train the defense forces. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after a meeting with the Minister of Defense Sebastien Lecorne. 

Details

I welcome the initiative of France to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen. I have already signed the documents that will allow the first French instructors to visit our training centers and familiarize themselves with their infrastructure and personnel

- said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

According to him, France's determination may encourage other partners to join this ambitious project.

Syrsky also thanked Lecorne for the friendly support of the French people and military and economic assistance to Ukraine.

Macron does not rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine27.02.24, 00:47 • 29061 view

Addendum

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also joined the meeting with the French official. He spoke about the discussion of bilateral cooperation.  

They discussed the need for armored vehicles, artillery, air defense, and ammunition. He emphasized the importance of rapid delivery of weapons and training of the Ukrainian military by French instructors 

- Umerov summarized. 

According to him, the Commander-in-Chief also informed his French counterpart about the fighting at the front, particularly in Kharkiv region.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western troops would rather help train Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine than send them abroad and emphasized that Ukraine would never mind if someone wants to help.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising