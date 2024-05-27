France to send instructors to Ukraine to train military - Syrsky

France will send instructors to Ukraine to train the defense forces. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after a meeting with the Minister of Defense Sebastien Lecorne.

Details

I welcome the initiative of France to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen. I have already signed the documents that will allow the first French instructors to visit our training centers and familiarize themselves with their infrastructure and personnel - said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, France's determination may encourage other partners to join this ambitious project.

Syrsky also thanked Lecorne for the friendly support of the French people and military and economic assistance to Ukraine.

Macron does not rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine

Addendum

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also joined the meeting with the French official. He spoke about the discussion of bilateral cooperation.

They discussed the need for armored vehicles, artillery, air defense, and ammunition. He emphasized the importance of rapid delivery of weapons and training of the Ukrainian military by French instructors - Umerov summarized.

According to him, the Commander-in-Chief also informed his French counterpart about the fighting at the front, particularly in Kharkiv region.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western troops would rather help train Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine than send them abroad and emphasized that Ukraine would never mind if someone wants to help.