The Russian Prosecutor General's office has added The German Decoder project, which manages the site, to the list of undesirable organizations. dekoder.org, where news and articles about European politics and science are published in German and translated into Russian. As reported by UNN This is reported by Radio Liberty.

The creators of the Dekoder project indicate that their task is to show the full range of opinions that surround a particular problem that concerns European Society. The site publishes both translations of materials from various European media outlets and articles written specifically for this publication.

The decision of the Russian Prosecutor General's office states that the Decoder website "contains only unsubstantiated articles of an accusatory nature regarding the policy of the Russian authorities." In addition, the prosecutor's office of the aggressor country accuses Dekoder of "systematically posting deliberately false information discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

