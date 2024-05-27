British intelligence has analyzed the meaning of the Russian Defense Ministry's publication of a political training manual for military personnel, Politruk. In particular, the new magazine, relying on the legacy of the Soviet era, teaches to hate enemies and “argues” by comparing Ukraine to the Nazis, UNN reports .

In a new analysis, British intelligence notes that a magazine published in Russia for political training of the armed forces, Politruk, is intended to help in the political education of soldiers. The introductory article by Deputy Minister of Defense Colonel General Viktor Goremykin, who heads the Main Political Directorate of the Armed Forces, clearly states that the new magazine draws heavily on the legacy of Soviet-era military publications aimed at political education of military personnel.

Goremykin quotes Stalin on the importance of political education for soldiers and the need to hate the enemy with a deadly hatred. The magazine emphasizes that the enemy in Ukraine today is the same as the enemy the Soviet Union fought, namely the Nazis. The map of Ukraine published in the magazine is used to support arguments that question the authenticity of Ukrainian statehood and therefore justify the invasion,” the analytical report on the Ministry of Defense GB website says.

The magazine thus reflects the politicized use of history that has become a prominent feature of Russian educational policy in recent years.

After the invasion of Ukraine, particularly false narratives began to spread, which Russia uses to influence its military and the population at large.

