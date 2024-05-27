ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79879 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140624 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145662 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240377 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172124 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163819 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148040 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220122 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112960 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206619 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111119 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 40024 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 58713 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106991 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 59430 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240383 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220124 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206620 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232672 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219786 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12965 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 20111 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106991 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111119 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158631 views
Justifying the invasion and manipulating history: British intelligence has found out why the Russian Federation is publishing the "Politruk" newspaper

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32609 views

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published a political training manual called “Politruk” for military personnel, which, based on Soviet-era propaganda, justifies the invasion of Ukraine by portraying Ukrainians as Nazis and questioning Ukrainian statehood.

British intelligence has analyzed the meaning of the Russian Defense Ministry's publication of a political training manual for military personnel, Politruk. In particular, the new magazine, relying on the legacy of the Soviet era, teaches to hate enemies and “argues” by comparing Ukraine to the Nazis, UNN reports .

Details

In a new analysis, British intelligence notes that a magazine published in Russia for political training of the armed forces, Politruk, is intended to help in the political education of soldiers. The introductory article by Deputy Minister of Defense Colonel General Viktor Goremykin, who heads the Main Political Directorate of the Armed Forces, clearly states that the new magazine draws heavily on the legacy of Soviet-era military publications aimed at political education of military personnel.

British intelligence: Russia may have used troops from the African Corps to attack Kharkiv region24.05.24, 17:17 • 19337 views

Goremykin quotes Stalin on the importance of political education for soldiers and the need to hate the enemy with a deadly hatred. The magazine emphasizes that the enemy in Ukraine today is the same as the enemy the Soviet Union fought, namely the Nazis. The map of Ukraine published in the magazine is used to support arguments that question the authenticity of Ukrainian statehood and therefore justify the invasion,” the analytical report on the Ministry of Defense GB website says.

The magazine thus reflects the politicized use of history that has become a prominent feature of Russian educational policy in recent years.

After the invasion of Ukraine, particularly false narratives began to spread, which Russia uses to influence its military and the population at large.

British Intelligence: Ukrainian Armed Forces restrain Russian troops in Kharkiv sector, enemy's successes will be limited in the coming week26.05.24, 16:34 • 27936 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

