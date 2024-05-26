British Intelligence: Ukrainian Armed Forces restrain Russian troops in Kharkiv sector, enemy's successes will be limited in the coming week

The Ukrainian military has probably managed to stabilize the Northern Kharkiv front, and Russia's successes in this area will be limited in the coming week, according to a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

According to the British Ministry of Defense, Russian troops continue their offensive against the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, as part of their offensive against the north of Kharkiv, which began on May 10. Fighting continues in the city, with Ukrainian troops repelling most of the Russian attacks.

"With the village of Bugrivatka, located southwest of Vovchansk, likely under their control, Russian forces are attempting to establish physical control over the nearby Siversky Donets River crossing, thereby threatening the flank and rear of the Defense Forces in Vovchansk itself," British intelligence believes.

Enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, 44 combat engagements already took place in the frontline - General Staff

On the Lukianske line, Russian troops reportedly continue to attack the village of Liptsi, but as of the evening of May 22, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, have not made significant progress.

The British Ministry of Defense reminded that on May 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian troops were creating a buffer zone or security zone in the Kharkiv region, but so far they have failed to do so.

The northern Kharkiv front appears to have stabilized, and Russian territorial control is fragmented and not unified. In the coming week, Russia's successes in this area will be limited, as the initial momentum of Russian troops was contained by Ukrainian resistance - British intelligence believes.

"Russia is preparing for an attempted offensive": Zelenskyy explains where the Russian group is gathering