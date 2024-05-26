"Russia is preparing for an attempted offensive": Zelenskyy explains where the Russian group is gathering

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russia is preparing for an offensive and that another group of Russian troops is gathering 90 kilometers from Kharkiv to the northwest - near the Ukrainian border. He said this in a video message against the backdrop of a printing house destroyed by Russia in Kharkiv, UNN reports .

Behind me are books that were burned by Russian missiles. It was one of the largest publishing houses in Ukraine. People were injured here. Unfortunately, there are some dead. The burning temperature here did not have time to finally reach 451 degrees Fahrenheit. But this is exactly what the leaders of Russia are striving for and want - even higher temperatures. And not only on the sovereign territory of Ukraine. Russia threatens almost all of its neighboring states - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Russia is the only state that has seized a nuclear power plant and is openly using it for radiation blackmail.

There is nothing that would not become a weapon for Russia, including hunger, and this is exactly what the world felt when Ukraine was hit by Russia's naval blockade. Russia is the only source of aggression and is constantly trying to expand the war. Just now, these days, we are defending ourselves 60 kilometers northeast of this place from another attempted Russian offensive. Russia is preparing for an offensive and 90 kilometers northwest of here, another group of troops is gathering near our border. Whoever is doing all this does not want peace - Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, Zelenskiy said that a possible Russian offensive in the north could be another attempt to pull Ukrainian forces away from Donbas.

The General Staff reported that in border districts of Sumy region Russia is taking actions to build up the enemy group.

In addition, the General Staff noted that the situation in Sumy and Chernihiv regions is under control. However, the enemy is amassing troops on the territory of the Russian Federation.