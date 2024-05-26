ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
"Russia is preparing for an attempted offensive": Zelenskyy explains where the Russian group is gathering

"Russia is preparing for an attempted offensive": Zelenskyy explains where the Russian group is gathering

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104288 views

Russia is preparing for an offensive and is amassing troops 90 kilometers northwest of Kharkiv near the Ukrainian border, President Zelenskiy says.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russia is preparing for an offensive and that another group of Russian troops is gathering 90 kilometers from Kharkiv to the northwest - near the Ukrainian border. He said this in a video message against the backdrop of a printing house destroyed by Russia in Kharkiv, UNN reports .

Behind me are books that were burned by Russian missiles. It was one of the largest publishing houses in Ukraine. People were injured here. Unfortunately, there are some dead. The burning temperature here did not have time to finally reach 451 degrees Fahrenheit. But this is exactly what the leaders of Russia are striving for and want - even higher temperatures. And not only on the sovereign territory of Ukraine. Russia threatens almost all of its neighboring states

- Zelensky said.
Image

He emphasized that Russia is the only state that has seized a nuclear power plant and is openly using it for radiation blackmail.

There is nothing that would not become a weapon for Russia, including hunger, and this is exactly what the world felt when Ukraine was hit by Russia's naval blockade. Russia is the only source of aggression and is constantly trying to expand the war. Just now, these days, we are defending ourselves 60 kilometers northeast of this place from another attempted Russian offensive. Russia is preparing for an offensive and 90 kilometers northwest of here, another group of troops is gathering near our border. Whoever is doing all this does not want peace

- Zelensky said. 

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, Zelenskiy said that a possible Russian offensive in the north could be another attempt to pull Ukrainian forces away from Donbas.

The General Staff reported that in border districts of Sumy region Russia is taking actions to build up the enemy group.

In addition, the General Staff noted that the situation in Sumy and Chernihiv regions is under control. However, the enemy is amassing troops on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

