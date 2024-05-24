ukenru
Actual
British intelligence: Russia may have used troops from the African Corps to attack Kharkiv region

British intelligence: Russia may have used troops from the African Corps to attack Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19334 views

Russia has deployed units from its "African Corps" to join regular Russian troops and mercenaries in an offensive against Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

Russia has begun using resources in Ukraine that were previously intended for Moscow's operations in Africa. This is stated in an intelligence report published by the British Ministry of Defense , UNN reports.

Details

In particular, during the new offensive in the Kharkiv region, Russian troops used units from the African Corps.

Russia deployed units of the "African Corps" of the Russian Defense Ministry together with regular Russian troops and "Storm-Z" units during the offensive on Vovchansk

- British experts said. 

The agency reminded that the "African Corps" of the Russian Ministry of Defense, created in December 2023, consists of more than two thousand soldiers and officers of regular troops, as well as experienced mercenaries, many of whom previously served in the Wagner PMC.

russian federation builds up its grouping in Sumshchyna border areas - General Staff spokesman24.05.24, 15:30 • 14518 views

Analysts have suggested that the Russian Defense Ministry probably almost certainly redeployed units from the African Corps to the Ukrainian border during April 2024 in preparation for this offensive.

Recall

Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko, representative of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that Ukrainian troops have stopped Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector and are conducting counteroffensive actions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
africaAfrica
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

