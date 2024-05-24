British intelligence: Russia may have used troops from the African Corps to attack Kharkiv region

Russia has begun using resources in Ukraine that were previously intended for Moscow's operations in Africa. This is stated in an intelligence report published by the British Ministry of Defense , UNN reports.

Details

In particular, during the new offensive in the Kharkiv region, Russian troops used units from the African Corps.

Russia deployed units of the "African Corps" of the Russian Defense Ministry together with regular Russian troops and "Storm-Z" units during the offensive on Vovchansk - British experts said.

The agency reminded that the "African Corps" of the Russian Ministry of Defense, created in December 2023, consists of more than two thousand soldiers and officers of regular troops, as well as experienced mercenaries, many of whom previously served in the Wagner PMC.

Analysts have suggested that the Russian Defense Ministry probably almost certainly redeployed units from the African Corps to the Ukrainian border during April 2024 in preparation for this offensive.

Recall

Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko, representative of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that Ukrainian troops have stopped Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector and are conducting counteroffensive actions.