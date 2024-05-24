russian federation builds up its grouping in Sumshchyna border areas - General Staff spokesman

The situation in the Sumy sector is stable and under control. In the border areas, russia is taking steps to build up the enemy group. The defense is effectively built there and all the miscalculations that occurred in the Kharkiv sector have been taken into account. This was stated by Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko, a representative of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As for the Sumy direction. The situation there today is stable and under control. In the border areas, the russian federation maintains a grouping of troops that is holding back to prevent our units from being redeployed to other threatening areas. It also takes actions to build up this grouping - said Prokhorenko.

In addition, according to him, the defense in the Sumy sector is very effective and all the miscalculations that occurred in the Kharkiv sector have been taken into account

As for the Sumy direction. Today, we have built a very effective defense there, we have taken into account all the miscalculations that occurred in the Kharkiv sector, and we have enough forces and means to deter the enemy if it starts its offensive in this area - said Prokhorenko.

Addendum

On May 23, the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh , reported that the russians do not have enough forces to create groups that could conduct offensive operations in Sumy region.

The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko , reported that an offensive by russian occupation forces in Sumy region should not be ruled out.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov reported that the russians had been planning an operation in Sumy region from the very beginning. Currently, a small grouping of their forces is being held in the border area near the town of sudzha. The situation has not yet allowed them to begin active operations and implement their plan.

