russian federation builds up its grouping in Sumshchyna border areas - General Staff spokesman

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 20386 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 91778 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142224 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147118 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241959 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172437 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164059 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148100 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220991 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 47827 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 66944 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108482 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 38514 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 71318 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241964 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220994 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207439 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233435 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220500 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 20429 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 19297 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 25394 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108482 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112049 views
russian federation builds up its grouping in Sumshchyna border areas - General Staff spokesman

russian federation builds up its grouping in Sumshchyna border areas - General Staff spokesman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14524 views

A representative of the General Staff said that russia is building up a military grouping in the border areas of Sumy region, taking measures to increase its forces. For now, the situation remains stable and under control.

The situation in the Sumy sector is stable and under control. In the border areas, russia is taking steps to build up the enemy group. The defense is effectively built there and all the miscalculations that occurred in the Kharkiv sector have been taken into account. This was stated by Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko, a representative of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As for the Sumy direction. The situation there today is stable and under control. In the border areas, the russian federation maintains a grouping of troops that is holding back to prevent our units from being redeployed to other threatening areas. It also takes actions to build up this grouping

- said Prokhorenko.

In addition, according to him, the defense in the Sumy sector is very effective and all the miscalculations that occurred in the Kharkiv sector have been taken into account

As for the Sumy direction. Today, we have built a very effective defense there, we have taken into account all the miscalculations that occurred in the Kharkiv sector, and we have enough forces and means to deter the enemy if it starts its offensive in this area

- said Prokhorenko.

Addendum

On May 23, the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh , reported that the russians do not have enough forces to create groups that could conduct offensive operations in Sumy region.

The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko , reported that an offensive by russian occupation forces in Sumy region should not be ruled out.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov reported that the russians had been planning an operation in Sumy region from the very beginning. Currently, a small grouping of their forces is being held in the border area near the town of sudzha. The situation has not yet allowed them to begin active operations and implement their plan.

Sinegubov: front line in the North is stabilized20.05.24, 14:14 • 14970 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov

