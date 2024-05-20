Sinegubov: front line in the North is stabilized

The frontline in the north of Kharkiv region has been stabilized, and enemy attempts to advance along the Lipetsk and Slobozhansky directions have been stopped. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RSA, Oleg Sinegubov, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The front line in the North is stabilized. The enemy has not been allowed to advance in the Lipetsk direction, nor in the Slobozhansk direction. At present, our military continue to fight for the city of Vovchansk, where the front line actually runs along the Vovcha River. The occupants are trying to advance there, but are not succeeding, on the contrary. Our soldiers are taking back house after house, street after street in this town - Sinegubov says.

He claims that the enemy's attempt to quickly seize the North failed due to the effective actions of our troops.

Recall

A Russian missile strike on a recreation center in Kharkiv region killed 7 people, including a pregnant woman, and injured 28 others.