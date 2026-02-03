Turkey prepares ground for US-Iran talks amid military threat

Turkey has intensified diplomatic efforts to arrange a direct meeting between US and Iranian representatives as early as the end of this week in Ankara or Istanbul. The main goal of the mediation mission is to prevent a large-scale US military strike on Iranian facilities in response to the harsh suppression of protests within the Islamic Republic. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to Turkish and Arab sources, Ankara is trying to bring together US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi at the negotiating table. Witkoff, who is holding consultations in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, February 3, is subsequently scheduled to travel to the UAE to discuss the war between Russia and Ukraine. The Turkish side hopes to integrate the Iranian dossier into this route, offering a neutral platform to de-escalate tensions.

Military pressure and nuclear dossier

The situation is escalating due to the presence of a US aircraft carrier group led by the destroyer "Abraham Lincoln" in the region. Donald Trump is considering options for punishing the Iranian leadership for the mass killings of protesters, while trying to avoid a full-scale war.

In addition to security issues, the nuclear program remains on the agenda: Trump continues to pressure Tehran to conclude a new, tougher agreement. Previous attempts at negotiations in Rome and Oman were effectively halted after Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities last June.

So far, neither Washington nor Tehran has officially confirmed their participation in the meeting in Turkey. However, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has already given preliminary consent to a new round of dialogue, trying to protect the country from attack amid critical escalation.

