February 1, 12:49 PM • 8850 views
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 16668 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 35409 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 23613 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 32590 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 26235 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 43955 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 60346 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 38649 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 35970 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Iran hopes for a deal with the US, but is ready for war - Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared readiness for war, but expressed confidence in reaching a deal with the US. He emphasized that war would be a disaster for everyone, and American bases would be targets.

Iran hopes for a deal with the US, but is ready for war - Foreign Minister

Iran is confident in the possibility of reaching an agreement with the United States of America on its nuclear program, but is ready for war. This was stated in an interview with CNN by the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, war is not inevitable and can be avoided. At the same time, Tehran is counting on an agreement, but if negotiations fail, Iran will be ready for a new war.

Unfortunately, we have lost trust in the US as a negotiating partner, but exchanging messages through friendly countries in the region contributes to fruitful negotiations with the US.

- the diplomat noted.

He stressed that war "would be a disaster for everyone," and American bases would be targets for the Iranian military.

"Let's not talk about impossible things. ... Let's not miss the opportunity to conclude a fair and equitable agreement that guarantees the absence of nuclear weapons. As I said, this is achievable even in a short period of time," Araghchi summarized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the US "hopes" to reach a deal with Iran after the country's leader warned of a regional conflict if Washington attacked.

Iran recognized the EU armed forces as "terrorist organizations" in response to Brussels' decision01.02.26, 11:13 • 6430 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States