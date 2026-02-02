Iran hopes for a deal with the US, but is ready for war - Foreign Minister

Iran is confident in the possibility of reaching an agreement with the United States of America on its nuclear program, but is ready for war. This was stated in an interview with CNN by the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, war is not inevitable and can be avoided. At the same time, Tehran is counting on an agreement, but if negotiations fail, Iran will be ready for a new war.

Unfortunately, we have lost trust in the US as a negotiating partner, but exchanging messages through friendly countries in the region contributes to fruitful negotiations with the US. - the diplomat noted.

He stressed that war "would be a disaster for everyone," and American bases would be targets for the Iranian military.

"Let's not talk about impossible things. ... Let's not miss the opportunity to conclude a fair and equitable agreement that guarantees the absence of nuclear weapons. As I said, this is achievable even in a short period of time," Araghchi summarized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the US "hopes" to reach a deal with Iran after the country's leader warned of a regional conflict if Washington attacked.

