US plans to attack Iran: American 'armada' arrives in Middle East - WSJ

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
February 1, 12:49 PM • 10403 views
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 19883 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 38570 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 25975 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 34138 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 26893 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 44794 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 60890 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 38914 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 36196 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−19°
1.1m/s
81%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Another day with and without schedules: tomorrow, power outages are planned throughout UkraineFebruary 1, 04:27 PM • 5938 views
The first 10,000 "Warmth Packages" were received by residents of Kyiv and the region: what's insideFebruary 1, 04:40 PM • 9376 views
Political blackmail scandal: thousands in Prague rally in support of the Czech presidentFebruary 1, 07:55 PM • 3800 views
12 people killed, 16 more wounded: National Police clarify data after Russian attack on bus with miners08:52 PM • 4074 views
Democrats win Texas Senate election in 'Republican district'09:48 PM • 4008 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 60368 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 88291 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 65361 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 72121 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 72965 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Petr Pavel
Ali Khamenei
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Iran
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 19735 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 30603 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 33135 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 35915 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 37736 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Starlink
Gold

US plans to attack Iran: American 'armada' arrives in Middle East - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group and F-35 fighters have arrived in the Middle East. The US is deploying additional air defense assets to protect allies and American troops.

US plans to attack Iran: American 'armada' arrives in Middle East - WSJ

The "armada" announced by US President Donald Trump, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, has arrived in the Middle East, and modern F-35 fighter jets have approached the region. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to American officials, US airstrikes on Iran are not imminent, as the Pentagon is deploying additional air defense assets to better protect Israel, Arab allies, and American troops "in case of a response from Iran and a potential prolonged conflict."

The American military could launch limited airstrikes on Iran if the president ordered an attack today. But such a decisive attack, which Trump asked the military to prepare, would likely provoke a proportional response from Iran, requiring the US to have powerful air defense assets to protect Israel, as well as the presence of American troops.

- the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

It is indicated that US Navy destroyers with missile defense systems capable of intercepting missiles and drones are already operating in the region. In addition, the US is deploying additional THAAD and Patriot batteries at bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. THAADs are designed to intercept ballistic missiles at high altitudes, while Patriots cover targets from shorter-range threats.

"The Pentagon is deploying an additional THAAD battery and Patriot air defense systems to bases where American troops are stationed across the Middle East, including Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar," the media writes, citing information from defense officials, flight tracking data, and satellite imagery.

Recall

According to the Daily Mail, the US is deploying drones to monitor Iran. In parallel, Washington is intensifying preparations for possible military action.

Iran hopes for a deal with the US, but is ready for war - Foreign Minister02.02.26, 00:55 • 2104 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
United States Navy
The Pentagon
Jordan
MIM-104 Patriot
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Kuwait
Bahrain
Iran