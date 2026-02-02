US plans to attack Iran: American 'armada' arrives in Middle East - WSJ

The "armada" announced by US President Donald Trump, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, has arrived in the Middle East, and modern F-35 fighter jets have approached the region. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

It is noted that, according to American officials, US airstrikes on Iran are not imminent, as the Pentagon is deploying additional air defense assets to better protect Israel, Arab allies, and American troops "in case of a response from Iran and a potential prolonged conflict."

The American military could launch limited airstrikes on Iran if the president ordered an attack today. But such a decisive attack, which Trump asked the military to prepare, would likely provoke a proportional response from Iran, requiring the US to have powerful air defense assets to protect Israel, as well as the presence of American troops. - the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

It is indicated that US Navy destroyers with missile defense systems capable of intercepting missiles and drones are already operating in the region. In addition, the US is deploying additional THAAD and Patriot batteries at bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. THAADs are designed to intercept ballistic missiles at high altitudes, while Patriots cover targets from shorter-range threats.

"The Pentagon is deploying an additional THAAD battery and Patriot air defense systems to bases where American troops are stationed across the Middle East, including Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar," the media writes, citing information from defense officials, flight tracking data, and satellite imagery.

According to the Daily Mail, the US is deploying drones to monitor Iran. In parallel, Washington is intensifying preparations for possible military action.

