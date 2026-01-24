Trump criticized Canada for rejecting the Iron Dome shield and ties with China
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Ottawa's stance on Arctic defense projects and its trade policy. He insists on US control over Greenland for a missile defense system.
US President Donald Trump has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with official Ottawa's position on strategic defense projects in the Arctic. A new round of tension between the neighboring countries arose amid Washington's attempts to establish control over Greenland to deploy a global missile defense system. Trump wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, UNN reports.
Details
Trump insists that establishing American control over Greenland is critically important for the implementation of the ambitious "Golden Dome" project – a high-tech shield designed to protect North America from ballistic threats.
Media: Trump complains about Canada's vulnerability to China and Russia in the Arctic18.01.26, 18:32 • 6506 views
According to the White House chief, Canada's refusal to support the construction of the system directly in Greenland harms the security of the entire continent.
Canada opposes the construction of the "Golden Dome" over Greenland, even though it would also protect Canada
The Chinese factor and the threat of economic absorption
A separate reason for criticism was Canada's trade policy, which Washington considers too loyal to Beijing. Trump warned the Canadian government against close economic cooperation with the PRC, predicting fatal consequences for the neighbor's sovereignty.
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates19.01.26, 16:58 • 79006 views
Instead, they voted to do business with China, which will "eat them alive" within the first year!
Diplomatic confrontation in the Arctic
Despite the fact that earlier at the Davos summit, the US president somewhat softened his rhetoric regarding a possible military annexation of Greenland, pressure on Denmark and Canada continues to grow. The White House uses both economic levers, including threats of tariffs, and geopolitical arguments about a "power vacuum" in the Arctic region. Canada, for its part, continues to insist on respect for international law and Greenland's sovereignty, while trying to balance relations with a key trading partner in Washington.
Canadian PM "alarmed by escalation" and pledges support for Greenland18.01.26, 19:36 • 6074 views