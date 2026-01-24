Trump criticized Canada for rejecting the Iron Dome shield and ties with China

US President Donald Trump has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with official Ottawa's position on strategic defense projects in the Arctic. A new round of tension between the neighboring countries arose amid Washington's attempts to establish control over Greenland to deploy a global missile defense system. Trump wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

Trump insists that establishing American control over Greenland is critically important for the implementation of the ambitious "Golden Dome" project – a high-tech shield designed to protect North America from ballistic threats.

According to the White House chief, Canada's refusal to support the construction of the system directly in Greenland harms the security of the entire continent.

Canada opposes the construction of the "Golden Dome" over Greenland, even though it would also protect Canada – Trump stated on Truth Social, emphasizing that without US involvement, the island could become an object of expansion by Russia or China.

The Chinese factor and the threat of economic absorption

A separate reason for criticism was Canada's trade policy, which Washington considers too loyal to Beijing. Trump warned the Canadian government against close economic cooperation with the PRC, predicting fatal consequences for the neighbor's sovereignty.

Instead, they voted to do business with China, which will "eat them alive" within the first year! – summarized the American president.

Diplomatic confrontation in the Arctic

Despite the fact that earlier at the Davos summit, the US president somewhat softened his rhetoric regarding a possible military annexation of Greenland, pressure on Denmark and Canada continues to grow. The White House uses both economic levers, including threats of tariffs, and geopolitical arguments about a "power vacuum" in the Arctic region. Canada, for its part, continues to insist on respect for international law and Greenland's sovereignty, while trying to balance relations with a key trading partner in Washington.

