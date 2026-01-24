Trump criticized Canada for rejecting the Iron Dome shield and ties with China

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
08:34 PM • 2858 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
07:10 PM • 8324 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 11077 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 21444 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 21163 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 17147 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 24461 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 51403 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21923 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24752 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 21885 views
Orban says Hungary won't let Ukraine into the EU for another 100 years. Kyiv responds - the master in Moscow won't last that longJanuary 23, 01:34 PM • 4818 views
"He hit my wife in the chest with the words 'you all f***ing annoy me'": Mykhailychenko commented on the incident with the beating of a plumberJanuary 23, 02:25 PM • 8434 views
Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and MicrosoftJanuary 23, 04:14 PM • 13613 views
Teachers are illegally forced to be on duty in shelters and invincibility points - educational ombudswoman05:02 PM • 7652 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 21444 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 51403 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 74398 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 70118 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 72352 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 21911 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 21600 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 36998 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 52349 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 46902 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Trump criticized Canada for rejecting the Iron Dome shield and ties with China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Ottawa's stance on Arctic defense projects and its trade policy. He insists on US control over Greenland for a missile defense system.

Trump criticized Canada for rejecting the Iron Dome shield and ties with China

US President Donald Trump has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with official Ottawa's position on strategic defense projects in the Arctic. A new round of tension between the neighboring countries arose amid Washington's attempts to establish control over Greenland to deploy a global missile defense system. Trump wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

Trump insists that establishing American control over Greenland is critically important for the implementation of the ambitious "Golden Dome" project – a high-tech shield designed to protect North America from ballistic threats.

Media: Trump complains about Canada's vulnerability to China and Russia in the Arctic18.01.26, 18:32 • 6506 views

According to the White House chief, Canada's refusal to support the construction of the system directly in Greenland harms the security of the entire continent.

Canada opposes the construction of the "Golden Dome" over Greenland, even though it would also protect Canada

– Trump stated on Truth Social, emphasizing that without US involvement, the island could become an object of expansion by Russia or China.

The Chinese factor and the threat of economic absorption

A separate reason for criticism was Canada's trade policy, which Washington considers too loyal to Beijing. Trump warned the Canadian government against close economic cooperation with the PRC, predicting fatal consequences for the neighbor's sovereignty.

Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates19.01.26, 16:58 • 79006 views

Instead, they voted to do business with China, which will "eat them alive" within the first year!

– summarized the American president.

Diplomatic confrontation in the Arctic

Despite the fact that earlier at the Davos summit, the US president somewhat softened his rhetoric regarding a possible military annexation of Greenland, pressure on Denmark and Canada continues to grow. The White House uses both economic levers, including threats of tariffs, and geopolitical arguments about a "power vacuum" in the Arctic region. Canada, for its part, continues to insist on respect for international law and Greenland's sovereignty, while trying to balance relations with a key trading partner in Washington. 

Canadian PM "alarmed by escalation" and pledges support for Greenland18.01.26, 19:36 • 6074 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Social network
Truth Social
Greenland
Davos
Ottawa
White House
Donald Trump
Iron dome
Denmark
Canada
China
United States