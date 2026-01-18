$43.180.08
Canadian PM "alarmed by escalation" and pledges support for Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged support for Greenland, expressing alarm at the escalation. He emphasized that the future of the territory should be decided by Greenland and Denmark.

Canadian PM "alarmed by escalation" and pledges support for Greenland

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has pledged his support for Greenland and said he is "alarmed by this escalation," UNN reports, citing Sky News.

"To be clear, we will always support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, regardless of their geographical location," Mark Carney said at a press conference.

Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?14.01.26, 09:00 • 62822 views

He also said that decisions about the future of the territory should be "made by Greenland and Denmark."

Carney confirmed that he had spoken with the Prime Minister of Greenland, adding that "NATO partners must fully, not surprisingly, be committed to ensuring Greenland's security."

Media: Trump complains about Canada's vulnerability to China and Russia in the Arctic18.01.26, 18:32 • 1592 views

Canadian sectors, such as the automotive and steel industries, have been severely affected by Donald Trump's tariffs since his return to the White House.

The US President has also repeatedly called Canada the "51st state," and Carney previously told Trump that Canada was "not for sale."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
US Elections
Greenland
Mark Carney
NATO
Donald Trump
Denmark
Canada