Canadian PM "alarmed by escalation" and pledges support for Greenland

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has pledged his support for Greenland and said he is "alarmed by this escalation," UNN reports, citing Sky News.

"To be clear, we will always support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, regardless of their geographical location," Mark Carney said at a press conference.

He also said that decisions about the future of the territory should be "made by Greenland and Denmark."

Carney confirmed that he had spoken with the Prime Minister of Greenland, adding that "NATO partners must fully, not surprisingly, be committed to ensuring Greenland's security."

Canadian sectors, such as the automotive and steel industries, have been severely affected by Donald Trump's tariffs since his return to the White House.

The US President has also repeatedly called Canada the "51st state," and Carney previously told Trump that Canada was "not for sale."