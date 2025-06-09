Trump and Musk have paused their public feud after a conversation between their aides

United States President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have suspended their public feud after a phone conversation between their aides. This was reported by Politico, citing two White House officials, UNN reports.

Details

According to two White House officials, a shaky detente in the social media standoff between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk is holding after a phone call between representatives from both sides.

He (Donald Trump, - ed.) has stopped posting, but that doesn't mean he's happy - said the publication's interlocutor.

At the same time, the official added that the future of Trump and Musk's relationship is "absolutely uncertain."

It is noted that Trump was particularly outraged by Musk's statements that the president allegedly appears in the case of Epstein, who was convicted of sexual crimes. Also, according to sources, the head of the White House was angered by Musk's statement that his victory in the 2024 election would be impossible without the support of the billionaire.

In addition, Trump was also annoyed by Musk's exaggeration of the performance of the Department of Government Efficiency, which failed to achieve significant reductions in the federal apparatus. The last straw in the conflict was the White House's refusal to appoint businessman Isaacman, who is an associate of the billionaire, as head of NASA.

Recall

United States President Donald Trump has actually confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, saying he is "very disappointed" in him. This came after Musk left his top advisory post in the White House and subsequently opposed the president's massive tax and budget package.

Trump said that billionaire Elon Musk has gone mad and took away his mandate that forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. Musk responded by saying that Trump is lying, noting that "it's sad" and launched a vote on creating a new party.

Elon Musk accused Donald Trump of appearing in the "Epstein files", saying that this is the reason for their non-disclosure. Earlier, part of the documents in the Epstein case were declassified.

Elon Musk said that without his support, Trump would have lost the election. According to the commission, Musk spent more than $290 million on the 2024 election.

Elon Musk's fortune decreased by $34 billion due to the conflict with Trump. The reason was the threat of cancellation of government contracts and refusal to appoint the head of NASA.

Donald Trump is considering selling his own Tesla, which he bought to support Elon Musk.

Musk's dispute with Trump threatens the business of the American billionaire. Falling Tesla sales, SpaceX problems and the X crisis cast doubt on the future of Musk's empire.

Trump accuses Elon Musk of using drugs, including ketamine, due to his "crazy" behavior. Although Musk has admitted to using ketamine, he denies addiction.

"Big mistake": Vance reacted to Musk and Trump's public quarrel