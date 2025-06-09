$41.470.00
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
June 8, 02:44 PM • 18713 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 72138 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 122003 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 72324 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 92718 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 85003 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 56671 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 184539 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 114959 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 174778 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Trump and Musk have paused their public feud after a conversation between their aides

Kyiv • UNN

• 948 views

 • 948 views

Trump and Musk have paused their public feud after a phone call between their aides. However, the future of their relationship remains uncertain, despite the de-escalation.

Trump and Musk have paused their public feud after a conversation between their aides

United States President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have suspended their public feud after a phone conversation between their aides. This was reported by Politico, citing two White House officials, UNN reports.

Details

According to two White House officials, a shaky detente in the social media standoff between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk is holding after a phone call between representatives from both sides.

He (Donald Trump, - ed.) has stopped posting, but that doesn't mean he's happy

- said the publication's interlocutor.

At the same time, the official added that the future of Trump and Musk's relationship is "absolutely uncertain."

It is noted that Trump was particularly outraged by Musk's statements that the president allegedly appears in the case of Epstein, who was convicted of sexual crimes. Also, according to sources, the head of the White House was angered by Musk's statement that his victory in the 2024 election would be impossible without the support of the billionaire.

In addition, Trump was also annoyed by Musk's exaggeration of the performance of the Department of Government Efficiency, which failed to achieve significant reductions in the federal apparatus. The last straw in the conflict was the White House's refusal to appoint businessman Isaacman, who is an associate of the billionaire, as head of NASA.

Recall

United States President Donald Trump has actually confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, saying he is "very disappointed" in him. This came after Musk left his top advisory post in the White House and subsequently opposed the president's massive tax and budget package.

Trump said that billionaire Elon Musk has gone mad and took away his mandate that forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. Musk responded by saying that Trump is lying, noting that "it's sad" and launched a vote on creating a new party.

Elon Musk accused Donald Trump of appearing in the "Epstein files", saying that this is the reason for their non-disclosure. Earlier, part of the documents in the Epstein case were declassified.

Elon Musk said that without his support, Trump would have lost the election. According to the commission, Musk spent more than $290 million on the 2024 election.

Elon Musk's fortune decreased by $34 billion due to the conflict with Trump. The reason was the threat of cancellation of government contracts and refusal to appoint the head of NASA.

Donald Trump is considering selling his own Tesla, which he bought to support Elon Musk.

Musk's dispute with Trump threatens the business of the American billionaire. Falling Tesla sales, SpaceX problems and the X crisis cast doubt on the future of Musk's empire.

Trump accuses Elon Musk of using drugs, including ketamine, due to his "crazy" behavior. Although Musk has admitted to using ketamine, he denies addiction.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Tesla, Inc.
SpaceX
White House
NASA
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Tesla
