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Trilateral talks will be held in Abu Dhabi, with coordination with Europeans planned — Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3890 views

The Ukrainian delegation is heading to talks with the United States and Russia on November 10–11. Separate coordination meetings with Europe, NATO, and the European Commission are planned.

Trilateral talks will be held in Abu Dhabi, with coordination with Europeans planned — Umerov

The Ukrainian negotiating delegation is heading to Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States and russia will take place on November 10–11. European representatives will also be there on those days, with whom separate coordination meetings will be held. This was reported by a member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, writes UNN.

The Ukrainian negotiating delegation is on its way to the venue of the planned meetings in Abu Dhabi. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a trilateral format involving representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia is to take place

- Umerov wrote on social media on November 9.

According to him, representatives of European countries will also be in Abu Dhabi on those days, including the E4 format: the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, as well as representatives of NATO and the European Commission.

We will hold separate coordination meetings with our European partners. It is fundamentally important for us to maintain close coordination with all our key partners, ensure that our positions are aligned and develop a common understanding of the next steps in the negotiating process

- Umerov emphasized.

"As determined by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we are doing everything to ensure that Europe is a participant in the diplomatic process," he said.

Umerov also thanked the Emirates for providing a venue for the negotiations and for their unwavering support. He also thanked Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for their activity and preparations for the meetings.

"Our goal is a long-term and lasting peace, guaranteed security for Ukraine and real opportunities for Ukraine's recovery after the war. I thank everyone who is helping. Glory to Ukraine!" Umerov emphasized.

The EU will send two senior officials to negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Politico09.11.26, 14:40 • 1074 views

Julia Shramko

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