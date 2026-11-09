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The EU will send two senior officials to negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

Björn Seibert and Anna-Maria Bura will lead the EU delegation at the negotiations on November 10–11. The Europeans may not be allowed into the negotiating room.

The EU will send two senior officials to negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Politico

A team of senior European Commission and European Council officials will travel to the negotiations on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, which will take place on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi. Politico reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The European team will be led by Björn Seibert, head of the office of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Anna-Maria Boura, an adviser to the President of the European Council on foreign policy.

The President of the European Commission confirmed that the EU would be represented at the negotiations together with its partners.

In addition to EU representatives, national security advisers from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom will attend the negotiations, a German official and two EU diplomats said.

The German official also told Politico that the format of the negotiations "will be determined as the discussions progress." Another EU official said that Europeans would not be in the negotiating room.

Peskov stated that the talks in Abu Dhabi would take place without European representatives 09.11.26, 14:23 • 1450 views

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