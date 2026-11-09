Peskov stated that the talks in Abu Dhabi would take place without European representatives

The negotiations on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11 will take place in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia, without representatives of Europe. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this, Russian media report, writes UNN.

Details

"What will take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming days are trilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine mediated by the United States," Peskov said.

He claims that Russia has "its own channels of communication between the Americans and Europeans," but for now, the talks in the UAE are trilateral.

We remind you

Marco Rubio said that Ukraine's security guarantees will become a key topic of the talks in Abu Dhabi. No final agreements have been reached yet.