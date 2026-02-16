Train traffic in Lozova restored after damage, but there are changes

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
06:15 AM • 7812 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 17802 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 24573 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 50075 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 44253 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 35945 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 33595 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 73305 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 52286 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 46871 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
5.8m/s
75%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Partial government shutdown begins in US over immigration oversight disputeFebruary 15, 11:09 PM • 8622 views
Powerful storm causes tornadoes and widespread destruction in southern US statesFebruary 16, 12:12 AM • 7012 views
The global economy is in a blind spot due to the rapid growth of opaque private marketsFebruary 16, 12:40 AM • 5522 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 12327 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhoto06:36 AM • 6820 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 50075 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 107367 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 166093 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 95377 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 111962 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Marco Rubio
Timur Mindich
Herman Halushchenko
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
China
Switzerland
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 12439 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 20844 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 29167 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 27681 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 30449 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Train traffic in Lozova restored after damage, but there are changes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

In Lozova, Kharkiv region, train traffic has been restored on the damaged section, but on February 16, temporary changes in traffic are in effect in a number of regions. Some routes have been shortened or replaced by buses due to enemy attacks and unfavorable weather.

Train traffic in Lozova restored after damage, but there are changes

In Lozova, Kharkiv region, traffic has been restored on the damaged section. At the same time, on February 16, temporary changes in train traffic are in effect in a number of regions, with some routes shortened or replaced by buses. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions

According to preliminary information, regional trains are temporarily running to and from Konotop. Further north, passengers are offered a transfer to a suburban train or buses.

In the Chernihiv region, there are currently no additional restrictions. However, delays are possible on the Slavutych and Nizhyn routes. The contact network there is being damaged by UAV attacks or unfavorable weather.

Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions

"In Lozova, train traffic on the damaged section has been restored. However, passengers are advised to use buses from Lozova in the direction of Kramatorsk," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

Transportation is carried out by "Proliska", and travel is free. Passengers are required to register before boarding. On the Izium route, regional express trains run on schedule.

Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, monitoring groups are working in an intensified mode.

"Trains No. 86/85 Lviv — Zaporizhzhia — Lviv, No. 5/6 Yasinya — Zaporizhzhia, No. 39/40 Solotvyno — Zaporizhzhia – Solotvyno, No. 731/732 Kyiv — Zaporizhzhia — Kyiv, No. 128/127 Lviv — Zaporizhzhia — Lviv will run to/from Dnipro today. A pair of regional trains will run between Zaporizhzhia and Synelnykove and Synelnykove and Dnipro," the post says.

Regarding the remaining long-distance trains between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, a decision will be made promptly depending on the situation "in the air".

In addition, Ukrzaliznytsia urged to follow the instructions of train crews and station staff.

"Important: we send operational notifications in the UZ application, so be sure to activate them. Also, in the application, in the "Frequently Asked Questions" section, there is a memo with an algorithm of actions during the threat of an enemy attack - let this not scare you, we control the situation, but let it be at hand. The enemy is insidious, so safety is paramount. Movement continues," the post says.

Recall

The railway was again hit by enemy strikes. 

Alla Kiosak

Society
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Konotop
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Dnipro (city)
Chernihiv Oblast
Kramatorsk
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Kyiv