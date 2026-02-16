Train traffic in Lozova restored after damage, but there are changes

In Lozova, Kharkiv region, traffic has been restored on the damaged section. At the same time, on February 16, temporary changes in train traffic are in effect in a number of regions, with some routes shortened or replaced by buses. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions

According to preliminary information, regional trains are temporarily running to and from Konotop. Further north, passengers are offered a transfer to a suburban train or buses.

In the Chernihiv region, there are currently no additional restrictions. However, delays are possible on the Slavutych and Nizhyn routes. The contact network there is being damaged by UAV attacks or unfavorable weather.

Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions

"In Lozova, train traffic on the damaged section has been restored. However, passengers are advised to use buses from Lozova in the direction of Kramatorsk," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

Transportation is carried out by "Proliska", and travel is free. Passengers are required to register before boarding. On the Izium route, regional express trains run on schedule.

Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, monitoring groups are working in an intensified mode.

"Trains No. 86/85 Lviv — Zaporizhzhia — Lviv, No. 5/6 Yasinya — Zaporizhzhia, No. 39/40 Solotvyno — Zaporizhzhia – Solotvyno, No. 731/732 Kyiv — Zaporizhzhia — Kyiv, No. 128/127 Lviv — Zaporizhzhia — Lviv will run to/from Dnipro today. A pair of regional trains will run between Zaporizhzhia and Synelnykove and Synelnykove and Dnipro," the post says.

Regarding the remaining long-distance trains between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, a decision will be made promptly depending on the situation "in the air".

In addition, Ukrzaliznytsia urged to follow the instructions of train crews and station staff.

"Important: we send operational notifications in the UZ application, so be sure to activate them. Also, in the application, in the "Frequently Asked Questions" section, there is a memo with an algorithm of actions during the threat of an enemy attack - let this not scare you, we control the situation, but let it be at hand. The enemy is insidious, so safety is paramount. Movement continues," the post says.

