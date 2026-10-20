They were preparing terrorist attacks near a TCC on orders from Russia: two repeat offenders detained in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv that were to be carried out on orders from Russian special services. Two repeat offenders were detained who, while carrying out the enemy’s instructions, planned to destroy Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center buildings in the center of the capital, the SBU press center reports, as UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspects studied the possibility of shelling the military buildings with a grenade launcher, throwing "Molotov cocktails" or combat grenades at them, or blowing them up using homemade bombs.

The enemy’s instructions were carried out by two repeat offenders. In particular, they included a resident of Chernihiv region who had previously been convicted of murder, as well as his accomplice from Sumy region, with whom he had previously served a sentence in the same penal colony - the SBU said in a post.

It was also reported that, while preparing for the crime, the suspects planned to involve a third accomplice.

The two perpetrators drove around the city in their own car and recorded the locations of restricted-access facilities, the presence of security guards and video surveillance cameras on a phone. In addition, they studied escape routes from each of the potential targets. During the detention, a combat grenade prepared for use in the terrorist attack was found in the car of one of the criminal group members - the SBU stated.

The two detainees were served notices of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14 and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation to commit a terrorist act by a group of persons acting pursuant to a prior conspiracy).

Both suspects are currently being held in custody without the right to bail. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Meanwhile, the third accomplice, who is hiding abroad, was served a notice of suspicion in absentia.

Reminder

Earlier, UNN reported that a shooting occurred in a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center premises in Kyiv’s Pechersk district, injuring three police officers and three military personnel.