The State Emergency Service's mobile assistance points will be deployed in areas experiencing prolonged power outages - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In populated areas with more than 30,000 residents, mobile assistance points for the public will be deployed if there is no electricity for more than 24 hours. This was reported by Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi, reports UNN.

Details

"As early as tomorrow, regional units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine will receive a new response algorithm for prolonged power outages. It stipulates that in districts of populated areas where more than 30,000 families live and there has been no electricity for more than 24 hours, mobile assistance points for the public will be deployed immediately," Vyhivskyi wrote.

According to him, each of these tents will be equipped with a generator and heat guns so that people can charge their devices and keep warm.

"Assistance can always be obtained at any territorial unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine or the police. Also, for the safety of citizens, I instructed the leadership of the National Police of Ukraine to organize the постоян presence of patrols near such points," the minister added.

Let us recall

On Friday, November 6, electricity outage schedules of up to 4 groups will again be applied in Ukraine.