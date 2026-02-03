$42.970.16
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The number of heating points in Ukraine will increase to support the population - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

In Ukraine, the number of heating points and special services personnel involved will increase to support residents of affected cities. In Kyiv, 118 State Emergency Service heating tents are operating, with an additional 79 points being prepared.

The number of heating points in Ukraine will increase to support the population - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Photo: t.me/Klymenko_MVS

In Ukraine, the number of heating points, special services and law enforcement personnel involved will increase to support residents of affected cities. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Klymenko noted, specialists from the State Emergency Service's energy unit in the capital are connecting social and critical infrastructure facilities to powerful generators. Currently, 118 State Emergency Service heating tents are operating in Kyiv at 84 locations.

Given the situation, we are preparing to additionally set up another 79 points. In particular, in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital, we plan to deploy 8 tent camps today. We are installing heat guns at the main heating points

 - the post says.

He added that additional points of support for the population are being deployed in Kharkiv at this moment, and special equipment and specialists from other regions are being sent there.

In addition, the 112 line across the country continues to receive reports of lack of heat, electricity, and water supply. As of now, operators have processed about 70,000 thematic requests.

Russia continues the genocidal terror of Ukrainians, using winter as a weapon. Massive shelling of critical infrastructure is a deliberate act of bringing about a humanitarian catastrophe. As a result of this night's attacks, at least 12 people were injured in Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv regions, and Kyiv. Among the injured are two of our rescuers who came under repeated shelling in the Kharkiv region. I wish every victim a speedy recovery. The situation with heat supply is currently difficult in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro. Combined units, including high-altitude workers and engineering teams, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling

 - Klymenko noted.

Recall

Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba reported that due to Russian shelling, more than 1176 buildings in Kyiv remain without heat, while heat supply in the Kyiv region is operating normally. Restoration work to restore heating is underway in Kharkiv and Dnipro.

Yevhen Ustimenko

