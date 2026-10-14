The Ministry of Defense said it is in contact with the United States and SpaceX over Starlink restrictions while moving — media

Illustrative photo

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense is in contact with the United States, SpaceX and NATO partners over restrictions on Starlink’s operation while in motion. Sources at the ministry told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

According to the sources, Starshield “military package” terminals lose connectivity when the speed exceeds a threshold — in various units, this occurs at speeds ranging from approximately 72 to 161 km/h.

The restrictions complicate the operation of UAVs, including interceptors and middle-strike drones, as well as frontline logistics, reconnaissance and relaying.

Starlink restrictions could deprive of one of the few chances to defend against jet-powered "Shaheds" - "Flash"

In addition

Sources told Reuters and other media outlets that the United States is threatening to stop providing intelligence for early warning of missile strikes on Ukraine in order to force Kyiv to suspend attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Previously

Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, Adviser to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Technological Areas of Defense, confirmed that this night SpaceX introduced speed restrictions on Starlink terminals while in motion.

The assumption that Musk’s company could restrict the Ukrainian military’s combat capabilities prompted a sharp reaction from Poland, which pays for Starlink services for Ukraine.

“Hey, @elonmusk, big man, are you playing politics with your products again? — Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski asked Musk on the social network X. — We, your European customers, are watching you.”

Reuters notes that Musk is a close political ally of Trump, and the assumption that SpaceX might restrict Ukraine’s capabilities has heightened Kyiv’s fears that Washington could end battlefield support in order to force its former ally to make concessions.