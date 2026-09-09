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The government allocated nearly UAH 400 million to restore 11 buildings in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The government allocated nearly UAH 400 million to restore 11 buildings in five cities in Kharkiv region. The main works will take place in 2026–2027.

The government allocated nearly UAH 400 million to restore 11 buildings in Kharkiv region

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated nearly UAH 400 million to restore 11 residential buildings in Kharkiv, Derhachi, Izium, Balakliia and Chuhuiv. As Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported, the main phase of the work is scheduled for 2026–2027, reports UNN.

Details

According to Koretskyi, within the available funding from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, the restoration of damaged housing in the Kharkiv region is being ensured.

The government has allocated nearly UAH 400 million in budgeted funding to restore 11 residential buildings in Kharkiv, Derhachi, Izium, Balakliia and Chuhuiv. The main phase of the work is scheduled for 2026–2027 

- the prime minister added.

He added that Russian attacks are continuing, so it is necessary to respond promptly to new destruction and complete the work already begun. This is especially important for frontline communities so that people can return to their homes and continue living in their communities.

russia continues to launch deadly strikes on Ukraine: three killed in the Kharkiv region, with people wounded in a number of regions05.09.26, 21:42 • 4777 views

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