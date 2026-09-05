russia continues to launch deadly strikes on Ukraine: three killed in the Kharkiv region, with people wounded in a number of regions
Kyiv • UNN
Russian attacks in Chuhuiv claimed the lives of three people, while another was injured. Seven people were wounded in the Khmelnytskyi region, and at least 11 in the Zaporizhzhia region.
The Russian army continues to strike Ukraine in a number of regions. One of the latest attacks hit the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region; three people are known to have been killed. There are wounded in Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions, UNN reports.
Kharkiv region
As reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the enemy struck a private house in Chuhuiv with a UAV.
A private residential building, an outbuilding, and a garage were destroyed. A fire is raging at the site of the enemy strike.
According to updated information, those killed include a 19-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, and a 45-year-old man.
A 40-year-old woman was also injured. Medics are providing all necessary assistance.
Khmelnytskyi region
Khmelnytskyi region came under enemy attack today. Air defense forces were operating.
Seven people were injured as a result of falling fragments of an enemy drone, including one minor. Four of those injured were hospitalized. One man is in serious condition with a closed traumatic brain injury. Three other people sustained shrapnel and shrapnel-cut wounds to the shoulder and forearm, as well as an eye injury. Some people are in a state of shock. All those injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance
The fall of the UAV caused significant damage to a residential building. The stairs and ceilings in one of the entrances were destroyed. Water and gas supply systems were also damaged.
Explosives experts are working at the scene. State Emergency Service rescuers are clearing the rubble. Law enforcement officers are ensuring controlled access for residents to apartments in four entrances of the building.
Zaporizhzhia
The occupiers have been striking Zaporizhzhia since the beginning of the day. At least 11 people are currently known to have been injured.
The enemy attacked residential buildings.
Enemy attack on the Kyiv region: there are fatalities, dozens of damaged sites reported05.09.26, 19:12 • 2222 views