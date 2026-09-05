Enemy attack on the Kyiv region: there are fatalities, dozens of damaged sites reported

Today, the Kyiv region came under another enemy attack; two fatalities have been reported. In addition, 28 facilities in five districts were damaged. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Two people were killed in Bucha district. This is the most horrifying part. Behind each such report is a human life, a family, loved ones who are experiencing irreparable pain today - Tkachenko reported.

As of 6:00 p.m., a total of 28 facilities in five districts of the region had been damaged. They include private and apartment buildings, warehouses, railway tracks, the premises of an agricultural enterprise, and vehicles.

In Fastiv district, State Emergency Service rescuers are extinguishing a fire that broke out as a result of the enemy attack. No information about casualties there has been received.

The services continue to work at the sites and document the aftermath.

The head of the Regional Military Administration urged residents of the Kyiv region not to disregard air raid warnings. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones.

A new Russian attack on warehouses in the Kyiv region: where strikes were recorded