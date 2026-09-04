A new Russian attack on warehouses in the Kyiv region: where strikes were recorded

In the Kyiv region, where Russian attacks have been ongoing for the ninth day, hits on warehouse premises have been recorded; all emergency and specialized services are working at the sites. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Kyiv region. Hits on warehouse premises were recorded in Bucha District. According to preliminary information, there are no injured or dead - the statement said.

All emergency and specialized services are working at the sites. Rescuers and law enforcement officers are dealing with the aftermath of the attack and documenting the aggressor’s latest crimes against the civilian population.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration urged residents of the region to be as vigilant as possible. Do not neglect safety rules: if an air raid alert is announced, immediately proceed to the nearest shelter.

We remind you

Russia’s attack on the capital region of Ukraine continues, now for the ninth day. Near Kyiv, hits on warehouses in Sofiivska Borshchahivka in Bucha District, as well as in Brovary District, were recorded overnight on September 4 and in the morning.