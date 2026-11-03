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EU will check supermarkets’ readiness for cyberattacks — what is the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

After refrigeration failures in supermarkets in six EU countries, the European Commission will assess retailers’ readiness for cyberattacks.

EU will check supermarkets’ readiness for cyberattacks — what is the reason

The European Commission will assess how well supermarkets are prepared for cyberattacks after refrigerators in dozens of stores in at least six EU countries were disabled. UNN reports this, citing Politico.

Details

EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen said the attacks would be discussed at the next meeting of the Security College to assess retailers’ emergency plans and their ability to respond to incidents.

"Europe’s food supply chain must be ready for new and evolving threats," Hansen said. "Repeated cyberattacks on supermarkets are deeply concerning, causing economic losses for retailers and empty shelves for consumers."

The announcement came after dozens of supermarkets across Europe reported disruptions to their refrigeration and freezer systems on Monday, November 2.

New disruption of refrigerators in supermarkets across Europe — cyberattack is suspected02.11.26, 12:38 • 5242 views

Incidents were reported in at least six EU countries — Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands and Estonia — with some retailers reporting that temperatures in refrigerators suddenly rose to 50 degrees Celsius.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen established the European Commission’s Security College in March 2025 to discuss strategic developments and threats to the EU’s internal and external security.

The latest disruptions followed a series of cyberattacks in France in October, when hackers appeared to remotely manipulate refrigeration systems, activating their defrost mechanisms, which led to a sharp rise in temperatures and food spoilage.

In October, European Commission agriculture officials met with retailers affected by the cyberattacks to take stock of the situation as part of the EU’s efforts to ensure food security and emergency preparedness. "We must work at all levels to strengthen our preparedness and resilience," Hansen said.

The EU commissioner stressed that Europe’s food security is not under threat, but warned that the incidents had exposed vulnerabilities in the food supply chain, with implications for businesses, food waste and consumer confidence.

"This is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the functioning of our food supply chain and undermine consumers’ trust in it — a warning we must take seriously," Hansen said.

Hackers attacked hundreds of supermarkets in Europe: refrigerators heated up to 50 degrees17.10.26, 02:05 • 17366 views

Julia Shramko

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