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Hackers attacked hundreds of supermarkets in Europe: refrigerators heated up to 50 degrees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

Cyberattacks in France heated supermarket refrigerators to 50 degrees and spoiled products. In the Netherlands, warehouses and supplies were affected.

Hackers attacked hundreds of supermarkets in Europe: refrigerators heated up to 50 degrees

A series of cyberattacks on supermarkets and infrastructure facilities has occurred in Europe. In France, hackers breached the cooling systems of hundreds of stores, raising refrigerator temperatures to 50 degrees. As a result, large quantities of food spoiled, and the losses at individual supermarkets reached hundreds of thousands of euros. LRT reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to store representatives, some of the refrigeration equipment has still not been restored. In addition, the large-scale replenishment of stocks could cause shortages of certain goods in the coming weeks.

We lost everything in the fresh produce section. We managed to save only some items in the frozen food section

– said Jeremy Bezio, the manager of one of the supermarkets.

Other facilities were also targeted

In the Netherlands, a cyberattack disrupted the operations of warehouses and the supply chain of the major retail chain Albert Heijn. Shelves in some stores were left empty. Hackers also attacked the contractor building the tunnel between Denmark and Germany, temporarily halting the work.

Experts warn that connecting industrial equipment to the internet creates new opportunities for attacks. Artificial intelligence poses an additional threat, as it makes it easier to find vulnerabilities even for inexperienced criminals.

With the emergence of artificial intelligence, the number of direct hacking incidents has increased, when hacking skills are not even required

– noted Rasmus Dahlberg, a researcher at Roskilde University.

Experts suggest that cybercriminals, hacktivists, or people familiar with companies' internal systems could be behind the attacks. At the same time, there is currently no confirmed information about the organizers of these attacks.

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Stepan Haftko

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