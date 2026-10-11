The death toll from the strike on Riyadh Airport has risen to 12, with more than 300 people injured

Saudi Arabia reported 12 deaths and more than 300 people injured as a result of an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Some of the victims are in critical condition, Associated Press reports, citing the kingdom’s civil aviation authority, writes UNN.

Details

According to updated information, those killed included four Saudi citizens, two citizens of Bangladesh, as well as citizens of Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Sudan. The injured were taken to several hospitals, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

A regional official told AP on condition of anonymity that a missile struck a section of the airport complex where Terminals 3 and 4 are located, serving domestic flights. Saudi authorities have not yet officially named those responsible for the attack.

Trump considers the possibility of U.S. military intervention

After the attack, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington was considering joining Saudi Arabia’s military strikes against the Yemeni Houthis.

According to AP, this is the deadliest attack in the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf since the beginning of the war in Iran. Over the past week, other Saudi airports, military facilities, and oil infrastructure have also come under attack.

Saudi Arabia halted operations at Riyadh Airport after an attack; hundreds of flights were canceled