Saudi Arabia halted operations at Riyadh Airport after an attack; hundreds of flights were canceled

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh following an attack that left people injured. Due to the incident, airlines are massively canceling and delaying flights, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

The country’s Civil Aviation Authority said that the airport would not resume operations until an assessment of the damage caused had been completed. According to the Flightradar24 service, as of Saturday, October 10, approximately 260 flights to and from Riyadh had been canceled, while another 219 had been delayed.

Yemeni government forces take control of an area near Bab el-Mandeb - Reuters

The airport administration urged passengers to check their flight status directly with the airlines before traveling. The United States advised its citizens to avoid the airport, while the United Kingdom called the incident serious.

Trump did not rule out U.S. intervention

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had been briefed about the attack on Riyadh airport. Responding to reporters’ questions about whether the United States could join Saudi Arabia’s military operations against the Yemeni Houthis, he did not rule out such a possibility.

Possibly. We will consider it. We have just learned about the recent attack, so we will make a decision the U.S. president said.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabian airports had already come under attack. According to local authorities, three citizens of the country were killed on Thursday, several people were injured, and a Saudia Airlines aircraft was damaged. The Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis claimed responsibility for the earlier strikes.

The Houthis claimed to have struck Riyadh airport with a ballistic missile