The Houthis claimed to have struck Riyadh airport with a ballistic missile

The Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi group said on Thursday that it had attacked King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, with a ballistic missile. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The statement came several hours after Saudi Arabia reported that one person had been killed in an attack on the same airport carried out in the middle of the week.

Saudi Arabia has not yet confirmed the statement about the new attack.

Update

The Houthis had warned airlines the day before about the danger of flights over Saudi Arabia because of attacks on Yemen. The statement does not apply to Mecca and Medina.

Days ago, Saudi Arabia called on Europe to provide military assistance in the fight against the Houthis.

Later, Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi announced the launch of a large-scale military operation against the Iran-backed Houthis.

Later, Reuters reported that Yemeni government forces, backed by Saudi Arabia, had seized positions near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.