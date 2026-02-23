$43.270.01
The cost of Ukraine's recovery has risen to $588 billion – World Bank estimate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

The recovery of Ukraine's economy over the next decade is estimated at $588 billion. This amount is 12% higher than the previous estimate due to the increasing destruction from the war.

The cost of Ukraine's recovery has risen to $588 billion – World Bank estimate

The recovery of Ukraine's economy over the next decade will require approximately $588 billion, which is 12% more than the previous estimate. Reuters writes about this, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to a joint assessment by the World Bank, the UN, the European Commission, and the government of Ukraine, the revision of the amount is primarily due to the increase in the scale of destruction caused by Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The updated estimate covers the period from February 24, 2022, to December 31, 2025. The report notes that compared to last year, the volume of damaged or destroyed energy infrastructure has increased by 21%, which significantly affected the overall funding needs for reconstruction.

The document emphasizes that this is not only about restoring destroyed facilities but also about rebuilding the economy, taking into account long-term challenges, modernizing infrastructure, and adapting to European Union standards.

Recall

The European Union extended sanctions against Russia until February 24, 2027. This decision was made due to violations of international law and will come into force on February 24, 2026.

