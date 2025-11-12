The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council regarding the application of sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine regarding the application of personal sanctions against Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, who are involved in a corruption scheme case influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, particularly JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

"At an extraordinary meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, based on the grounds defined by the Law of Ukraine 'On Sanctions,' submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine regarding the application of personal sanctions against Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman," Svyrydenko said.

On Monday, November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced that they were conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, particularly JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Meanwhile, NABU published part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols that law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office later revealed new details of a large-scale corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector. As noted by the prosecutor's office, the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

The State Border Guard Service reported that it had checked Timur Mindich's border crossing and confirmed UNN's information, stating that "all documents allowing border crossing during martial law were available," and that "no restrictions on his departure from Ukraine were established."