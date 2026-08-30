Strike on Miliya in the Kyiv region: death toll rises to 38, four people missing - Zelenskyy

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The death toll resulting from the detonation at warehouses in the village of Myla, Kyiv region, has risen to 38 people. Another four are considered missing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on August 30, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, efforts to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike and subsequent detonation are continuing uninterrupted in the village.

Rescuers have already managed to extinguish most of the fires that broke out as a result of the Russian attack and subsequent detonation. At the same time, the area remains dangerous due to extensive contamination with explosive ordnance.

Pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working at the site around the clock. Specialists are surveying the area, locating ammunition and other explosive objects, and neutralizing them.

Zelenskyy stressed that, given the scale of the contamination, this work will continue for as long as necessary to fully survey and secure the area.

The scale of the contamination is significant, and this work will continue for as long as necessary. Unfortunately, it is known that 38 people were killed by the strike and subsequent detonation. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Twenty people were injured, including two children. Four people are considered missing. The search for them is ongoing - the president reported.

The search continues separately for four people whose whereabouts have still not been established.

In this regard, Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and thanked the rescuers, pyrotechnicians, medics, and other services that continue to work directly at the scene of the tragedy and provide assistance to people.

russia has intensified attacks with jet-powered drones

The president also drew attention to the intensity of Russian air attacks in recent days. According to him, air raid alerts are regularly announced in Kyiv and a number of other regions of Ukraine due to the use of jet-powered strike drones by Russian forces.

Zelenskyy noted that such attacks have already resulted in strikes on ordinary residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities. According to the head of state, one of Ukraine's key tasks remains strengthening protection against this type of Russian attack, including expanding air defense capabilities.

russia launched nearly 2,000 drones in a week

Zelenskyy also cited data on the scale of Russian air attacks over the past week. According to him, Russian forces launched nearly 2,000 strike drones at Ukrainian territory.

In addition, the enemy used more than 1,600 aerial bombs and 31 missiles of various types. Among the weapons used by russia, the president specifically mentioned a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea.

Frontline communities are under attack almost around the clock

The president stressed that settlements located near the front line and the state border are experiencing particularly intense Russian attacks. According to him, Russian forces are striking Nikopol, Kramatorsk, and Kherson, as well as communities in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Sumy regions, virtually around the clock.

russia is using strike drones, aerial bombs, missiles, and other means of attack against these territories.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is working on a response to every Russian attack.

We are seeking just responses to every Russian strike and crime. They will certainly come. We thank everyone who helps strengthen Ukraine's air defense and our protection - the Ukrainian leader stressed.

Context

The Russian strike on the village of Myla in Bucha district took place on August 28. According to the Security Service of Ukraine, a Russian Geran-4-type drone hit a warehouse facility, after which a large-scale secondary detonation of ammunition began. The explosions and fires damaged approximately 130 residential buildings and a number of other civilian facilities.

As early as August 29, 37 deaths had been reported. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the time that the explosives had been stored near residential buildings, calling the situation "terrible negligence." According to him, the head of the community, who had joined the rescue operation, was also among those killed. On August 30, the number of confirmed deaths rose to 38.

The SBU launched criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—concerning the crime of aggression and negligent treatment of military service. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances surrounding the placement and storage of the ammunition, as well as the reasons that led to such large-scale consequences of the Russian strike.

The tragedy in Myla has become the second incident in the Kyiv region in the past two months in which a Russian strike on a facility containing a significant amount of ammunition caused a massive secondary detonation near residential buildings. On July 6, following a Russian attack, ammunition detonated at the warehouses of one of the defense enterprises in Vyshneve. Subsequently, the SBU detained the enterprise's director general and his deputy for production. According to the investigation, they allowed ammunition to be stored in warehouses near residential buildings.

Against the backdrop of the tragedy in Myla, Zelenskyy separately emphasized that, following the events in Vyshneve, a recurrence of a similar situation was unacceptable. The president stated that those responsible for storing explosive materials in the immediate vicinity of civilians needed to be identified.

As early as August 29, 37 deaths had been reported. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the time that the explosives had been stored near residential buildings, calling the situation "terrible negligence." According to him, the head of the community, who had joined the rescue operation, was also among those killed. On August 30, the number of confirmed deaths rose to 38.

The SBU launched criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—concerning the crime of aggression and negligent treatment of military service. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances surrounding the placement and storage of the ammunition, as well as the reasons that led to such large-scale consequences of the Russian strike.

The tragedy in Myla has become the second incident in the Kyiv region in the past two months in which a Russian strike on a facility containing a significant amount of ammunition caused a massive secondary detonation near residential buildings. On July 6, following an attack by the Russian Federation, ammunition detonated at the warehouses of one of the defense enterprises in Vyshneve. Subsequently, the SBU detained the enterprise's director general and his deputy for production. According to the investigation, they allowed ammunition to be stored in warehouses near residential buildings.

Against the backdrop of the tragedy in Myla, Zelenskyy separately emphasized that, following the events in Vyshneve, a recurrence of a similar situation was unacceptable. The president stated that those responsible for storing explosive materials in the immediate vicinity of civilians needed to be identified.

What the village of Myla looks like after the Russian strike — photo report