Strengthening air defense, restoring infrastructure, housing, and medicine: Shmyhal on agreements worth over 13 billion euros

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
10:15 AM • 958 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
08:14 AM • 9466 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 19693 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
06:59 AM • 20295 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:07 AM • 24291 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 26701 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
July 14, 04:09 AM • 35090 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 36129 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 53207 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 79126 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2m/s
34%
750mm
Popular news
Merz: Trump's 30% tariffs will hit German exports "in the heart"July 14, 12:46 AM • 33899 views
"Putin speaks nicely, and then bombs everyone": Trump promised Ukraine missiles for PatriotJuly 14, 01:09 AM • 12687 views
Putin complains about the West's indifference to Russia's interestsJuly 14, 02:10 AM • 29093 views
Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyed06:11 AM • 26817 views
Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"07:12 AM • 7206 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 252344 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 247186 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 230711 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 248715 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 277034 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Lindsey Graham
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Shostka
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 32842 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 30638 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 116084 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 80394 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 83883 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Bild
Shahed 131
The Guardian

Strengthening air defense, restoring infrastructure, housing, and medicine: Shmyhal on agreements worth over 13 billion euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The Ukrainian government concluded 200 agreements worth over 13 billion euros at the Recovery Conference in Rome. The funds will be directed towards strengthening air defense, restoring infrastructure, housing, medicine, and supporting IDPs.

Strengthening air defense, restoring infrastructure, housing, and medicine: Shmyhal on agreements worth over 13 billion euros

Following the work of the government team at the Recovery Conference in Rome, the head of the Ukrainian government reported on achievements in 200 agreements and memorandums totaling more than 13 billion euros.

UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Details

The head of the Ukrainian government reported on agreements concerning large-scale projects in a number of important areas, including financing IDP assistance programs; infrastructure restoration; preparation of reconstruction projects, as well as strengthening Ukrainian air defense and agreements between defense industry enterprises.

Here's what Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reports on his official page:

About $2.3 billion in loans from Great Britain to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, as well as agreements between defense industry enterprises on joint production and cooperation.

- the report says.

Also in the list of agreements:

  1. The European Commission announced the creation of the European Flagship Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, amounting to 500 million euros. These are grants, guarantees, and capital investments for the implementation of new business projects in Ukraine.
    1. We will attract 2.3 billion euros within the investment component of the Ukraine Facility program. These are additional investments in the restoration of the residential, medical, and energy sectors, as well as support for small and medium-sized businesses.
      1. The World Bank launched a new program worth $200 million to prepare state and municipal reconstruction projects. We will receive another $50 million from the World Bank as a grant to help Ukrainian farmers.
        1. We will attract $188 million from Japan for the “green” modernization of Ukrainian industry.
          1. For the restoration of transport infrastructure, we will receive 134 million euros from the EIB. Another 200 million euros – for the support and development of Ukrainian hydropower.
            1. With the Council of Europe Development Bank, we agreed on financing housing certificates within the “eRecovery” program. The volume of the agreement is 100 million euros. In addition, the Bank will provide 200 million euros in loans to finance the IDP assistance program.
              1. Norway launched an initiative worth $200 million to restore heat and water supply to Ukrainian homes.
                1. Switzerland will allocate about 5 billion euros to Ukraine over 10 years for recovery in various sectors of the economy.
                  1. During the Conference, the International Coalition for the Support of Science, Research, and Innovation in Ukraine was launched, led by Italy. 10 states have already joined the coalition.
                    1. A Global Alliance for the Support of Preschool Education in Ukraine has been created. The World Bank is investing $30 million in the inclusivity and modernization of preschool education. Within a separate agreement, Lithuania will allocate 21 million euros for the creation of new educational spaces.
                      1. About 200 million euros were raised for medicine. This is a resource for updating hospitals, for developing rehabilitation assistance, for strengthening procurement mechanisms, and much more.

                        Recall

                        The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on July 14 will present updated payments after the birth of a baby and additional support for mothers in the first years of a child's life.

                        President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a significant reduction in expenses for the state apparatus and deregulation. 

                        The presence in Kyiv of US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, is important, and for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he would have to be a "complete idiot" to launch strikes while Kellogg is in Kyiv, explained Serhiy Leshchenko, an freelance advisor to the Head of the President's Office.

                        Ihor Telezhnikov

                        Ihor Telezhnikov

                        EconomyPolitics
                        Serhiy Leshchenko
                        Keith Kellogg
                        European Investment Bank
                        World Bank
                        European Commission
                        Switzerland
                        Donald Trump
                        Lithuania
                        Norway
                        United Kingdom
                        Italy
                        Japan
                        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                        Denis Shmyhal
                        Tesla
                        $
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        .
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        S&P 500
                        $
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        ,
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        Brent Oil
                        $
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        .
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        Gold
                        $
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        ,
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        Gas TTF
                        $
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        .
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9
                        0
                        0
                        1
                        2
                        3
                        4
                        5
                        6
                        7
                        8
                        9