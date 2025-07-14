Strengthening air defense, restoring infrastructure, housing, and medicine: Shmyhal on agreements worth over 13 billion euros

Following the work of the government team at the Recovery Conference in Rome, the head of the Ukrainian government reported on achievements in 200 agreements and memorandums totaling more than 13 billion euros.

UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Details

The head of the Ukrainian government reported on agreements concerning large-scale projects in a number of important areas, including financing IDP assistance programs; infrastructure restoration; preparation of reconstruction projects, as well as strengthening Ukrainian air defense and agreements between defense industry enterprises.

Here's what Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reports on his official page:

About $2.3 billion in loans from Great Britain to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, as well as agreements between defense industry enterprises on joint production and cooperation. - the report says.

Also in the list of agreements:

The European Commission announced the creation of the European Flagship Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, amounting to 500 million euros. These are grants, guarantees, and capital investments for the implementation of new business projects in Ukraine. We will attract 2.3 billion euros within the investment component of the Ukraine Facility program. These are additional investments in the restoration of the residential, medical, and energy sectors, as well as support for small and medium-sized businesses. The World Bank launched a new program worth $200 million to prepare state and municipal reconstruction projects. We will receive another $50 million from the World Bank as a grant to help Ukrainian farmers. We will attract $188 million from Japan for the “green” modernization of Ukrainian industry. For the restoration of transport infrastructure, we will receive 134 million euros from the EIB. Another 200 million euros – for the support and development of Ukrainian hydropower. With the Council of Europe Development Bank, we agreed on financing housing certificates within the “eRecovery” program. The volume of the agreement is 100 million euros. In addition, the Bank will provide 200 million euros in loans to finance the IDP assistance program. Norway launched an initiative worth $200 million to restore heat and water supply to Ukrainian homes. Switzerland will allocate about 5 billion euros to Ukraine over 10 years for recovery in various sectors of the economy. During the Conference, the International Coalition for the Support of Science, Research, and Innovation in Ukraine was launched, led by Italy. 10 states have already joined the coalition. A Global Alliance for the Support of Preschool Education in Ukraine has been created. The World Bank is investing $30 million in the inclusivity and modernization of preschool education. Within a separate agreement, Lithuania will allocate 21 million euros for the creation of new educational spaces. About 200 million euros were raised for medicine. This is a resource for updating hospitals, for developing rehabilitation assistance, for strengthening procurement mechanisms, and much more.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on July 14 will present updated payments after the birth of a baby and additional support for mothers in the first years of a child's life.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a significant reduction in expenses for the state apparatus and deregulation.

The presence in Kyiv of US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, is important, and for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he would have to be a "complete idiot" to launch strikes while Kellogg is in Kyiv, explained Serhiy Leshchenko, an freelance advisor to the Head of the President's Office.