NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnight
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 492 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 538 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
11:49 AM • 12757 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 20097 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 14154 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of Finance
February 3, 09:22 AM • 22379 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 33120 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 31170 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 28533 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

US Senator Lindsey Graham urged Donald Trump to start supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a massive Russian attack.

Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, following last night's massive attack, called on U.S. President Donald Trump to initiate the process of supplying Ukraine with "Tomahawk" missiles, which would be a game-changer militarily, UNN reports.

After this massive attack last night, I call on President Trump to initiate the process of supplying Ukraine with "Tomahawk" missiles, which would be a game-changer militarily. In the coming days and weeks, we must put more pressure on Putin. Any negotiations that are seen as overly rewarding aggression will lead to disasters worldwide. The reverse is also true. If negotiations lead to a free, strong, and independent Ukraine that had to make concessions, then the world will be much more stable. Time is of the essence.

- Senator Graham emphasized in his post on the X platform.

Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal03.02.26, 09:02 • 28533 views

Let's add

In addition, the American senator acknowledged that "the pressure we are putting on Putin to come to the negotiating table and stop massive attacks on Ukraine is not working."

President Trump's idea of pursuing Putin's oil customers who support his war machine should be vigorously pursued by the US and Europe. President Trump undermined Putin's economy by pursuing oil companies and refineries. Tariffs on India are a good example of how things can change. India is now buying significantly less Russian oil, and if other major buyers followed suit, it would help stop this bloodshed.

- Graham summarized.

Either they have 4-day weeks, or it's a bet on war: Zelenskyy on Russia's broken promise regarding energy strikes03.02.26, 15:41 • 1720 views

Recall

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 3, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine using 71 missiles of various types of air and ground basing and 450 attack UAVs.

Russia launched a targeted attack against energy infrastructure in Ukraine, and every such Russian attack confirms that Moscow's attitude has not changed, they do not take diplomacy seriously, and the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team will be adjusted accordingly.

Antonina Tumanova

