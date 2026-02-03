Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, following last night's massive attack, called on U.S. President Donald Trump to initiate the process of supplying Ukraine with "Tomahawk" missiles, which would be a game-changer militarily, UNN reports.

After this massive attack last night, I call on President Trump to initiate the process of supplying Ukraine with "Tomahawk" missiles, which would be a game-changer militarily. In the coming days and weeks, we must put more pressure on Putin. Any negotiations that are seen as overly rewarding aggression will lead to disasters worldwide. The reverse is also true. If negotiations lead to a free, strong, and independent Ukraine that had to make concessions, then the world will be much more stable. Time is of the essence. - Senator Graham emphasized in his post on the X platform.

In addition, the American senator acknowledged that "the pressure we are putting on Putin to come to the negotiating table and stop massive attacks on Ukraine is not working."

President Trump's idea of pursuing Putin's oil customers who support his war machine should be vigorously pursued by the US and Europe. President Trump undermined Putin's economy by pursuing oil companies and refineries. Tariffs on India are a good example of how things can change. India is now buying significantly less Russian oil, and if other major buyers followed suit, it would help stop this bloodshed. - Graham summarized.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 3, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine using 71 missiles of various types of air and ground basing and 450 attack UAVs.

Russia launched a targeted attack against energy infrastructure in Ukraine, and every such Russian attack confirms that Moscow's attitude has not changed, they do not take diplomacy seriously, and the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team will be adjusted accordingly.