Either they have 4-day weeks, or it's a bet on war: Zelenskyy on Russia's broken promise regarding energy strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia violated its promise not to shell Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This occurred after the US requested a week-long halt to the strikes.

Either they have 4-day weeks, or it's a bet on war: Zelenskyy on Russia's broken promise regarding energy strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia, by violating its promises not to shell Ukraine's energy and critical infrastructure, is betting on the continuation of the war. Zelenskyy made this statement during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by UNN.

"There was a request from the US President to refrain from striking energy and critical infrastructure during the meeting of our negotiating teams. The US President said that strikes should be refrained from for a week. In fact, this began on Friday night, and tonight, in our opinion, the Russians violated their promise. That is, either Russia now believes that a week is not a full 4 days instead of 7, or they are really betting on war," Zelenskyy said. 

He noted that Russia waited for colder days, when temperatures in a significant part of Ukraine were -20 degrees Celsius.

"Today there was a record Russian ballistic missile strike. (...) We believe that this strike truly violates what the American side agreed upon. There must be consequences," Zelenskyy added. 

Recall 

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 3, Russia carried out a combined attack on Ukraine using 71 missiles of various types of air and ground basing and 450 attack UAVs. 

Russia launched a targeted attack against energy in Ukraine, and every such Russian attack confirms that the attitude in Moscow has not changed, they do not take diplomacy seriously, and the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team will be adjusted accordingly. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Mark Rutte
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine