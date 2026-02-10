SBU detains GRU 'mole' in one of the AFU units in Kharkiv region, who was 'leaking' positions

A GRU RF "mole" was detained in one of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units in the Kharkiv region, the SBU reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service and the National Police, in cooperation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, exposed another agent of Russian military intelligence (better known as GRU) within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He turned out to be a 30-year-old mobilized man recruited by the enemy into one of the brigades of the Ukrainian troops fighting in the Kharkiv direction. - the SBU reported.

Details

According to the case materials, the "figure 'leaked' to the Rashists the locations of his unit and adjacent units of the Defense Forces, against which Russia was preparing a series of strikes."

The SBU noted that they exposed and detained the agent.

As the investigation established, the suspect came to the attention of the GRU RF when he published pro-Kremlin comments in Telegram channels. "After recruitment, he drove around the region in an official vehicle, marking the geolocations of the Defense Forces on Google Maps. The enemy was most interested in the coordinates of reserve command posts, logistics warehouses, and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Rashists also tried to find out the locations of air defense firing positions covering ground units of Ukrainian troops," the SBU said.

According to the SBU, "returning after reconnaissance missions to the military unit's location, the agent summarized the collected data to transmit to his handler – an employee of the 316th reconnaissance center of the GRU RF."

"After one of these communication sessions, the 'mole' voluntarily left the territory of the restricted facility to 'lie low' in the apartment of a close acquaintance in the Zhytomyr region," the report says.

During searches of the detainee, as noted, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized. He was also found to have two combat grenades and almost 300 g of explosives, which he took with him when fleeing the military unit.

The agent, as noted, was notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law); Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons and ammunition).

The perpetrator faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.