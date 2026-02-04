$43.190.22
Recruited son to adjust strikes on the city: SBU detained Russian special services agent in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3418 views

SBU counterintelligence detained an agent of Russian military intelligence in Dnipro, who involved his underage son in adjusting enemy strikes. The 63-year-old driving school security guard collected data on defense industry facilities and concentrations of Ukrainian defenders.

Recruited son to adjust strikes on the city: SBU detained Russian special services agent in Dnipro
Photo: SBU

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an agent of Russian military intelligence in Dnipro, who involved his underage son to adjust enemy strikes on the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect directed Russian air attacks on defense-industrial complex facilities in the frontline city. He turned out to be a 63-year-old security guard at a local driving school, recruited by the enemy, who involved his 17-year-old son in cooperation with the enemy.

According to the case materials, the young man, on his father's instructions, reconnoitered and photographed the facades of enterprises that, in his opinion, could fulfill defense orders. Among the priority "targets for search" were private companies for the production and repair of aerial and ground drones.

- stated the SBU.

The young man sent corresponding photos with the coordinates of the objects marked on Google Maps to his father via Messenger. He then summarized the data for a "report" for Russian military intelligence.

In addition, the father independently walked around the city and recorded the addresses of buildings near which he noticed a concentration of Ukrainian defenders and military vehicles.

The suspect was exposed at the initial stage of reconnaissance activity, his criminal actions were documented, and he was detained. During searches of him and his son, smartphones were found and seized, on which they accumulated information about the location of the reconnoitered objects.

An anonymous chat with a "liaison" of Russian military intelligence was found on the 63-year-old suspect's phone. He was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The issue of bringing his underage son to justice is currently being decided.

 - the SBU statement reads.

Recall

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an underage agent of Russian special services in Ivano-Frankivsk, who helped the enemy prepare a new series of missile strikes on the energy infrastructure of Prykarpattia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
