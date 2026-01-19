$43.180.08
Sanctions bill against Russia gets Trump's support, but needs to be considered in US Congress - Fox News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

US Senator Lindsey Graham stated that the sanctions bill against Russia will no longer be delayed, as it has been supported by President Trump. However, it has not yet been brought before the upper chamber.

Sanctions bill against Russia gets Trump's support, but needs to be considered in US Congress - Fox News

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says the bill on sanctions against Russia "will never return to the shelf" after President Donald Trump supported its advancement. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

According to him, this time, he believes, the bill really has a chance to be passed.

"It will no longer be postponed because President Trump believes he needs it. I think he needs it."

 - said Graham.

At the same time, according to American media, more than a week has passed since Graham announced that the president supported the package, and it has not yet been considered in the upper house.

"Lawmakers are also absent this week and are expected to return to Washington next week with the main goal of preventing a partial government shutdown," the report said.

- the message says.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that currently Ukraine, not Russia, is hindering the process of concluding a peace agreement.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk responded to this. He stated that it was Russia, not Ukraine, that rejected the peace plan prepared by the US. He also added that Russia's only response was missile attacks, so pressure on it should be increased.

Subsequently, Lindsey Graham stated that any security agreement within the framework of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war should be considered by Congress. However, according to him, when it comes to territorial exchange, Russian troops are unlikely to leave the territory of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

