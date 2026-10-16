Russia’s nighttime strikes on Ukrainian regions — where explosions were heard and the consequences

During the night of October 16, Russian forces attacked a number of regions of Ukraine with attack drones and other means of destruction. Casualties were reported in Cherkasy and Sumy regions, fires broke out in Khmelnytskyi region, and widespread power outages occurred in Kyiv and the surrounding region. This was reported by regional military administrations, police and energy companies, UNN writes.

Details

In the city of Uman, Cherkasy region, a high-rise building caught fire as a result of a Russian drone crashing. A guardhouse was also destroyed, and a man was rescued from beneath the rubble. According to Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, five people were injured, three of whom were hospitalized. In addition, fires broke out at commercial warehouses and on the premises of a private enterprise.

Russian drones attacked Khmelnytskyi region repeatedly. According to Serhii Tiurin, head of the regional military administration, air defense forces shot down enemy targets; however, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Shepetivka district. Relevant services were involved in dealing with the aftermath.

Strikes on energy infrastructure and shelling of frontline regions

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, a Russian strike on a critical energy infrastructure facility caused widespread power outages in certain districts. Energy workers reported that damage assessment and emergency repair work would begin after the air raid alert ended.

Russia attacked an energy facility, leaving part of Kyiv and the region without electricity — Energy Ministry

In Sumy region, Russians carried out 85 strikes on 31 settlements over the past day. According to the police, eight people were injured. Five people were injured in the Sumy community, and two more men in the Seredyna-Buda community.

Zaporizhzhia region was also subjected to intense shelling. Over the course of the day, the occupiers carried out 669 strikes on 48 settlements, including 29 airstrikes.

In addition, explosions were reported overnight in Lutsk, Khmelnytskyi, Zviahel, Korets and other cities in western Ukraine. Information about the consequences of the attacks in these settlements is being уточнено.

In Shepetivka District of Khmelnytskyi region, Russians attacked an oil depot — a serious fire broke out