$44.980.1050.350.09
ukenru
04:25 AM • 538 views
Russia’s nighttime strikes on Ukrainian regions — where explosions were heard and the consequences
03:18 AM • 9120 views
"I am not a supporter of Zelenskyy": Trump said that reaching an agreement with the Ukrainian president is more difficult than with PutinVideo
02:18 AM • 12360 views
A single Neptune strike inflicted greater losses on Russian aviation than it managed to replenish during 2026
01:38 AM • 11740 views
The order to restrict Starlink for Ukraine did indeed come from the White House: Reuters reveals details
12:56 AM • 13174 views
Putin threatened Ukraine with new strikes and claimed that Russia is merely "responding"
12:17 AM • 12308 views
UAVs with AI control will bypass air defense systems – Ukraine is preparing a large-scale operation to block airports in russia
11:17 PM • 13742 views
The US has again denied Trump's involvement in restricting satellite communications for Ukraine, but there is a nuance
10:38 PM • 13549 views
A dangerous virus that has already claimed 130 lives is rapidly spreading across Europe
October 15, 09:37 PM • 14008 views
Nawrocki warned what easing sanctions against Russia could lead to
October 15, 09:10 PM • 13158 views
"Milan" thrashed "Salzburg", while "Juventus" defeated "Celta" – how the Europa League matches on October 15 endedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
5.7m/s
91%
753mm
Popular news
Died more than 70,000 years ago – an unusual burial and the remains of a Neanderthal bearing signs of murder were discovered in IraqOctober 15, 06:32 PM • 20295 views
"The Godfather" star Al Pacino to receive award from actors' guildOctober 15, 06:46 PM • 18309 views
Motria from "The Kaidash Family" will be looking for love — Antonina Khyzhniak will become the new "The Bachelorette"VideoOctober 15, 09:06 PM • 10016 views
Trump’s new press secretary embroiled in scandal over her legal education and an unsuccessful response to journalistsOctober 15, 10:06 PM • 6304 views
“Sherlock” and “The Hobbit” star Martin Freeman secretly married an actress 21 years his juniorPhoto11:06 PM • 6748 views
Publications
The water disappeared after shelling or a blackout: how to find a safe source and properly store suppliesOctober 15, 03:55 PM • 36356 views
Chicory: how it benefits digestion and who should consume it with caution
Exclusive
October 15, 01:05 PM • 37374 views
The Navy destroyed four Su-34 aircraft, with two more hit — what is known about the carrier of guided aerial bombs used to terrorize UkrainePhotoVideoOctober 15, 12:19 PM • 40599 views
There is no need to destroy what works: the Aerospace Association warns of risks to the aviation industry due to changes to the reservation rulesPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 10:58 AM • 53695 views
The case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: how prolonging the trial could help the accused avoid responsibility
Exclusive
October 15, 08:40 AM • 79166 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
Poland
Rome
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A Neanderthal was killed with a spear 75,000 years ago: scientists found traces of ancient violence03:05 AM • 2060 views
Sofía Vergara’s ex-husband revealed unexpected details about their divorce02:06 AM • 3368 views
93-year-old Hollywood star Burstyn could set a historic record—and it is all thanks to her granddaughterPhoto01:06 AM • 4096 views
Zendaya is preparing a new film, details of which Hollywood is still keeping under wraps12:06 AM • 5094 views
“Sherlock” and “The Hobbit” star Martin Freeman secretly married an actress 21 years his juniorPhoto11:06 PM • 7116 views
Actual
Film
Series
Starlink
R-360 Neptune
Su-34

Russia’s nighttime strikes on Ukrainian regions — where explosions were heard and the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with drones: there are casualties in Cherkasy and Sumy regions, fires in Khmelnytskyi region, and power outages in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Russia’s nighttime strikes on Ukrainian regions — where explosions were heard and the consequences

During the night of October 16, Russian forces attacked a number of regions of Ukraine with attack drones and other means of destruction. Casualties were reported in Cherkasy and Sumy regions, fires broke out in Khmelnytskyi region, and widespread power outages occurred in Kyiv and the surrounding region. This was reported by regional military administrations, police and energy companies, UNN writes.

Details

In the city of Uman, Cherkasy region, a high-rise building caught fire as a result of a Russian drone crashing. A guardhouse was also destroyed, and a man was rescued from beneath the rubble. According to Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, five people were injured, three of whom were hospitalized. In addition, fires broke out at commercial warehouses and on the premises of a private enterprise.

Russian drones attacked Khmelnytskyi region repeatedly. According to Serhii Tiurin, head of the regional military administration, air defense forces shot down enemy targets; however, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Shepetivka district. Relevant services were involved in dealing with the aftermath.

Strikes on energy infrastructure and shelling of frontline regions

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, a Russian strike on a critical energy infrastructure facility caused widespread power outages in certain districts. Energy workers reported that damage assessment and emergency repair work would begin after the air raid alert ended.

Russia attacked an energy facility, leaving part of Kyiv and the region without electricity — Energy Ministry15.10.26, 22:45 • 2442 views

In Sumy region, Russians carried out 85 strikes on 31 settlements over the past day. According to the police, eight people were injured. Five people were injured in the Sumy community, and two more men in the Seredyna-Buda community.

Zaporizhzhia region was also subjected to intense shelling. Over the course of the day, the occupiers carried out 669 strikes on 48 settlements, including 29 airstrikes.

In addition, explosions were reported overnight in Lutsk, Khmelnytskyi, Zviahel, Korets and other cities in western Ukraine. Information about the consequences of the attacks in these settlements is being уточнено.

In Shepetivka District of Khmelnytskyi region, Russians attacked an oil depot — a serious fire broke out15.10.26, 23:39 • 2140 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Fires
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Ukraine
Lutsk
Khmelnytskyi
Kyiv
Uman