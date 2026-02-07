Russian attack on Rivne region: houses and infrastructure damaged, two people injured
As a result of the Russian attack on November 7 in the Rivne region, residential buildings and critical infrastructure were damaged, and two people were injured. There are power outages in the region, and possible problems with water supply.
As a result of the Russian attack on Rivne region on November 7, damage to residential buildings and critical infrastructure has been recorded. Two people were injured, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval.
There are also power outages in the region - problems with water supply may arise. Life support services are operating as usual.
I held an urgent meeting of the regional TEB and NS. I gave a number of instructions to the heads of communities. In particular, to use all possible alternative sources of electricity. The air raid alert continues
On the night of February 7, the Russians carried out a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.
Also, as a result of the night Russian UAV attack in the city of Yahotyn, Kyiv region, a fire broke out on the territory of the Roshen company's warehouse.
In addition, on November 7, in Ivano-Frankivsk region, train traffic is delayed due to Russian missile and drone strikes.