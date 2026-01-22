Russian attack on Odesa region on January 22: a young man born in 2009 died

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region on the night of January 22, a young man born in 2009 died. This was reported on social networks by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy's night attack, a young man born in 2009 suffered a fatal injury. I express my sincere condolences to his family and friends. This is a great tragedy for the family and all of us. - the post reads.

Recall

On the night of January 22, Russians attacked the civilian population of Odesa district with attack drones. One of the drones hit between the 18th and 19th floors of an apartment building, without further detonation.

UNN also reported that on the night of January 22, Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by Russian drones: houses and cars in Pavlohrad were damaged. A woman was injured in the Vasylkiv community, and there was also an injured person in Kryvyi Rih.